CALGARY -- Tricia Fior loves to build and create, “When we first moved into the house, I would build ten foot tall papier-mâché Halloween trees, and gravestone," she said, in an interview with CTV News. Fior uses the fence that surrounds her northwest Calgary home to display her creativity, usually celebrating seasonal festivities like Halloween and Christmas.

When Fior started hearing about all the challenges the pandemic was creating for doctors, nurses and medical workers, she decided to put her talents to use.

“I wanted to thank them in any way I could, I figured a ten foot stethoscope is a good way.” she said.

Fior enlisted some help from the kids in her neighbourhood, “When I cut out the letters, I thought it would be nice to have the kids in the neighbourhood paint them," she said.

Fior contacted the families via email and handed out the letters to each individually, making sure to disinfect and use proper safety practices. “I told them to paint them any way they wanted with anything they wanted," she said.

Cassidy Park lives down the street, and said she’s always seen the artwork on the fence and decided to write a message to Fior asking if she could help make something.

“I painted the (letter) Y as Homer Simpson and I also helped to paint the horse," Park said.

Next to the stethoscope, Park and Fior built and painted a huge cartoon horse. Wearing a mask the horse is hanging over the fence, holding a Calgary Stampede flag. It has a tear in its eye.

At Parks' suggestion, gloves were added to the horses' hands.

Park says being a part of the mural project, “Just makes me feel good inside.”

Fior said that’s exactly the point.

“We have so many kids the in the neighbourhood and I just thought that it would make them happy.” she said. “I see them smile when they go past the house and it makes me feel good to bring happiness to the kids and to the neighbourhood.”

Juliana Litorco, a 12-year-old who lives nearby, admires the mural as well. “I think that it's really nice and it’s a good way to say thank you to all the front line workers," she said.

Fior said she’s shocked at the interest. “I was not expecting it, it’s just something on my fence, I wasn’t expecting this much attention," she said, "but it’s good that so many people are seeing it and appreciating it and it brings a little happiness.”

“That," she added, "and that’s all that mattered.”