Local goalie mask artist continues to get attention for Deadpool design

Dave Fried grew up with a fascination for the goalie mask.

About 15 years ago, he was working as a tattoo artist when he decided to combine his two loves.

Fried says he hasn't looked back.

"Just being an artist in general, I just think getting into different things in art is just, you know, pretty easily done," he said.

"And I had a passion for goalie masks and tattoos, so it's kind of my two passions."

CHILDHOOD ROMANCE WITH MASKS

Fried played goal and was fascinated by the paint jobs on the masks.

He started airbrushing his own because that's the only way he could afford it.

He says his love of the mask goes back a long ways.

"To me, I kind of have a childhood romance about it because, you know, staring at these goalies on television and you look at them and go, 'How do they get so cool?'

"So that's what it all starts from and, you know, I guess I'm just a kid and I just want to keep doing kid things for my adult job."

DEADPOOL MASK FOR CAM TALBOT

People started noticing Fried's designs and that led to some clients in the Western Hockey League.

From there, he attracted the interest of some goalies in the National Hockey League.

He did an outdoor classic mask for Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins and then Cam Talbot of the Ottawa Senators approached him.

Talbot wanted a Deadpool-themed mask. Fried says that mask got him a lot of attention.

"Yeah, he (Talbot) reached out and told me about the Deadpool idea," he said.

"I knew right away it was probably going to get a bit more traction than some other ones because it's connected to Ryan Reynolds.

"I was pretty excited and it blew up a bit more than I was expecting."

TWITTER TALK

Did it ever.

There was even a back and forth between Talbot and Reynolds on social media saying how much they liked the mask.

Fried says it was fun to be a part of it.

"Looking at all the Twitter talk and all the tweets that were going out between the two and a lot of things I was tagged in," he said.

"I actually was tagged in with Tim Hortons because there's a Tim Hortons cup in there, so I had a little interaction with Tim Hortons, which I didn't expect.

"That was pretty cool."

SEEING HIS WORK COME TO LIFE

It really has come full circle for Fried.

As a kid, he idolized goalies and their masks.

Now, he gets to see his own work come to life, and he says he still has to pinch himself.

"Yeah, that's pretty cool," he said.

"I try not to do too much overthinking with that but, you know, every once in a while when it comes on TV, it's a nice treat."

Fried now has seven clients in the NHL, including Logan Thompson and Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights.