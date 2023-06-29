Local golf course assistant superintendent heading to Pebble Beach for U.S. Women's Open

Natalie Russell has been part of the grounds crew at the Country Hills golf course for six years. She loves the people she works with and loves her job. Natalie Russell has been part of the grounds crew at the Country Hills golf course for six years. She loves the people she works with and loves her job.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina