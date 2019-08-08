Members of the Kashmiri-Canadian community will rally outside Calgary city hall Thursday afternoon to draw international attention to struggles in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

India has removed the statehood status granted to Kashmir in 1947 when it gained independence from British colonial rule.

The map has essentially been redrawn for the area bordered by India, Pakistan and China.

India's Hindu-led nationalist government imposed an unprecedented security lockdown and a near-total communications blackout in the Muslim-majority region since Sunday night, arresting more than 500 people.

Protest organizers tell us they have not been able to communicate with their families since.

