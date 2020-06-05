CALGARY -- Local motorcycle shop, Ill-Fated Kustoms (IFK) is well-known among Calgary bikers for their weekly bike nights, unique approach to custom builds and their penchant for community building.

It was with this spirit in mind that moved owners Jenn and Kenny Kwan to make the decision to add a cafe to their retail space.

Jenn says that the original launch of their coffee window was supposed to be March 18, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the plan.

“We had planned on making this a kind of hangout spot for everybody,” she says. “We wanted people to come here and actually hangout and drink coffee, something that everybody loves.”

Kenny says the delay was a big blow to the small business.

“Financially we invested into a full cafe setup and then, well, we couldn’t open it to the public.”

Now months later, after careful consideration and the implementation of the new safety guidelines, IFK has reopened and has a new cause in mind.

In an effort to show their support in the ongoing fight for equality, they have decided to donate all the proceeds from their new coffee window to many of the BLM and anti-racist organizations near and far.

“We love people and we want to contribute somehow, doing a social media post, it’s one step showing that we care but how do we do more?” Kenny says.

Kenny and Jenn have a five-year-old son and they say it’s important to them that he grows up in a world without racial inequality.

“You cant just be nice right now, we have to actually do something.” Jenn says, “Let's just make sure we’re taking the next steps now from being not racist to anti-racist.”

Information about the campaign and IFK can be found on their website.