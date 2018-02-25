Westwinds Music Society takes members from beginner to expert to put on concerts that celebrate the love of music.

The groups is currently rehearsing for a concert at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, something they do every year, and even the score was created by a Calgarian.

“It’s called On the Winds of a Dream, so in my mind, I was thinking about the early years, 1988, Calgary Winter Olympics, there is a little bit of a hint of that in the music,” said Mike Gardner of the Westwinds Music Society. “I haven't heard the whole thing yet, so yeah, I'm kind of keen to hear how it sounds.”

Lots of people are taking part… Westwinds has five concert bands, five jazz ensembles and four choirs. For this performance, 300 people will take part, ranging in age from 18 to their late 70s. The only requirement is a passion for music.

“I think there's the perception that talent is God-given, I don't think that's necessarily true,” said Gardner. “There’s something for everyone, we even have what we call green groups for raw beginners.”

It’s not just about the music, though. Gardner says it’s a healthy way to be involved in the community.

“It’s therapeutic, it’s a good community of people, there are friendships that form, they tour sometimes in the summer, like every two or three years, this year we are going to Scotland and Ireland,” he said.

The performance will happen on March 11 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.