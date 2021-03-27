CALGARY -- Inpavi, a non-profit organization in Calgary, handed out food hampers to families in need Saturday.

Organizers at the event said that food hampers are greatly needed, as many have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“We just thought, ‘We need to come together as a community and help these people that are in need,’” said Gabriela Cartagena, the project manager for Inpavi.

“They just feel very welcomed… they like the fact we can all communicate Spanish and just feel like family because we’re part of this community.”

The hampers were put together with donations from friends, families and a local church.

The group is hoping to hold another hamper drive in October, according to Cartagena.

The organization operates in four countries around the world, Spain, Mexico, Chile and Canada.