Locals have close brushes with wildlife in and around Coalhurst and Raymond, Alta.

LETHBRIDGE -

Alberta is home to a variety of wildlife, and now many of those animals are out and about, looking for food.

This search for food often brings these animals to towns and cities such as Coalhurst, Alta., which just had a cougar sighting.

"This was a report from a resident that he had actually spotted a cougar on his surveillance, his residential surveillance camera. And so he had reported it to the town office, which was the right thing to do. I contacted Fish and Wildlife and let them know," said Shawn Patience, town CAO.

Despite this close encounter, Patience says residents don’t seem too concerned, but he admits these kinds of close calls are happening more often.

"It's becoming more prevalent everywhere. Certainly, southern Alberta's not immune to cougar sightings, so it was just a please be cautious please be aware. We haven't had any additional reports, so likely an isolated incident," Patience said.

A black bear has also been spotted in farmers' fields north of the town of Raymond, Alta.

Bears have been out of hibernation in some parts of the province now for roughly a month.

"Actually, around April 15, we had some sightings of some of the bears crossing some of the roads. A mom with her cubs, things like that, so they've actually been out for about a month already," said John Clarke, a member of Crowsnest Pass BearSmart and a retired Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer.

While the risk of animal encounters may be higher in some areas, simple steps like making sure food and garbage are properly stored and being aware of your surroundings can help lessen the risk.

"Everybody likes to go out hiking right now. So even though you walk in the bush, take five minutes. Look and listen. You never know what you might run into," Clarke said.