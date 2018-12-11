A late afternoon call to the Peter Lougheed Centre reporting a suspicious package prompted the hospital to go into lockdown while police investigated the threat.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Calgary Police Service responded to the hospital in the 3500 block of 26 Avenue Northeast after hospital security received a threatening phone call. The hospital was placed in lockdown and the package referenced in the phone call was not found during the search of the building.

Alberta Health Services officials confirm the hospital was deemed clear at around 7:00 p.m. Patient care was not affected by the lockdown.

Police continue to investigate the threat.

Anyone with information regarding the threatening call is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.