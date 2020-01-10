CALGARY -- Students at a high school in Okotoks, Alta. were told to go into lockdown Friday afternoon after Mounties told administrators about a potential threat.

In a letter posted on the École Secondaire Foothills Composite High School's website, staff at the institution say they were told by Okotoks RCMP that a video clip had been discovered depicting a weapon in the school's parking lot.

The school was put under lockdown as the police investigated and, within a short time, they determined there was no intent to carry out any violent acts at the school.

The lockdown was lifted approximately an hour and a half later.

School administrators are assuring parents that student safety at the school is paramount.

"We appreciate the level of trust that is required in sending your children into our care and we want you to know that as educators and parents ourselves, we take that responsibility very seriously," it wrote in the notice.

"We want to thank those students who have provided RCMP officers with the information necessary to investigate and bring closure to the incident. Only by working as a school community in partnership with students, parents and law enforcement can we create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our children."

Administrators at the school say they will be following up with staff members about the incident.

RCMP tell CTV News they don't expect to be laying any charges in connection with what occurred.