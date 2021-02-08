Advertisement
Lockdown lifted at Western Canada High School after reported gun sighting
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 1:26PM MST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 2:25PM MST
CPS units parks along 17 Ave SW in front of Western Canada High School in Calgary during the investigation into reports someone in the school was seen with a gun.
CALGARY -- A high school in southwest Calgary was placed in lockdown following reports a person was seen entering the building with a gun.
Police officials confirmed Western Canada High School, located in the 600 block of 17 Avenue S.W., was in lockdown as of 1:15 p.m.
According to Calgary Board of Education officials, a student reported to staff that a physical confrontation had occurred outside of the building shortly before 1 p.m.
The lockdown ended at approximately 2:15 p.m. and the CBE confirms all students and staff are safe.