CALGARY -- A high school in southwest Calgary was placed in lockdown following reports a person was seen entering the building with a gun.

Police officials confirmed Western Canada High School, located in the 600 block of 17 Avenue S.W., was in lockdown as of 1:15 p.m.

According to Calgary Board of Education officials, a student reported to staff that a physical confrontation had occurred outside of the building shortly before 1 p.m.

The lockdown ended at approximately 2:15 p.m. and the CBE confirms all students and staff are safe.