A sea of people flooded the kiosks in the terminals of the Calgary Internal Airport on Saturday as unfavourable weather prompted delays and the cancellation of flights.

As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday, 21 domestic flights and a WestJet flight to Loreto had been cancelled. The flight interruptions resulted in long lines of passengers looking to either rebook or arrange accommodations for the night.

A number of flights that successfully departed from the airport experienced weather-related delays.

Passengers scheduled to depart from Calgary International Airport in the coming hours are encouraged to review the status of their flight before arriving at the airport. Updated flight information is available at Calgary International Airport