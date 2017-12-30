A sea of people flooded the kiosks in the terminals of the Calgary Internal Airport on Saturday as unfavourable weather prompted delays and the cancellation of flights.

As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday, 21 domestic flights and a WestJet flight to Loreto had been cancelled. The flight interruptions resulted in long lines of passengers looking to either rebook or arrange accommodations for the night.

A number of flights that successfully departed from the airport experienced weather-related delays.

Safety is a top priority for us, and our airline partners. Airline deicing teams are working hard today to get aircraft on their way safely. We appreciate your patience. — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 30, 2017

Passengers scheduled to depart from Calgary International Airport in the coming hours are encouraged to review the status of their flight before arriving at the airport. Updated flight information is available at Calgary International Airport