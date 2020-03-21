LETHBRIDGE -- Many of the border crossings between Canada and the U.S. are still busy, including the Coutts border crossing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump made the decision to close the Canada-US border to limit the spread of COVID-19. The decision became official at midnight on Mar. 21.

But the line to cross the border was anything but short. The wait was anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour for some drivers.

The line shortened a bit later on, but earlier in the day it was packed with truck cars and trailers.

Many drivers were trying to cross on Saturday so that they don’t end up getting stuck.

Most of the trucks were heading into the United States, while most of the passenger vehicles were crossing into Canada returning from their vacations.

Trudeau said earlier this week that Canada-US borders would be shut down to all non-essential travel and recreation.

However, trade and commerce will continue so Canadians can still access medicine and essential items.

Earlier this week an advisory from Ottawa urged Canadians to come home and in a press conference on Saturday morning, the prime minister reiterated that message again.

For other Canadian travellers who are still abroad Trudeau said the government is working with Canadian airlines to bring them home, the first flight will leave Morocco this weekend.

If there are other Canadians abroad the suggestion is to register with global affairs Canada.