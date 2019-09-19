Long lines are expected Friday morning when Calgary’s first Jollibee restaurant opens at Pacific Place Mall in the city’s northeast.

Barong-clad Funko Pop! figures will be handed out to those in line carrying the most unique banners and posters with the hashtag #ItsOurTurn, and the first 50 people in line who make a $25 purchase will receive a year’s supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken, which equates to one, six-piece bucket each month.

An advance tasting is also being held for 50 people on Thursday.

"As a major cosmopolitan area and Alberta's largest city, Calgary is a key stepping stone in our expansion across Canada," said Beth Dela Cruz, president of JFC Brands North America.

"To our Calgary family who have been eagerly awaiting the opening of this store, we look forward to welcoming you this Friday. It's your turn."

A recent Jollibee opening in Edmonton drew 8,000 people on the first day, including one person who waited for three days, without having tried the food before.

Considered a fast-food staple in the Philippines, where there are more than 1,300 locations, the first Canadian location opened in Winnipeg in 2016.

There are now 4,500 Jollibee locations in 21 countries.

Calgary’s Jollibee will be at 999 36th Street N.E., at Pacific Place Mall.

It will mark the third Jollibee to open in Canada in the last month and there are now seven locations across the country. The chain has a goal of opening 100 restaurants by 2023.

Made with chunks of ham and hotdog, the sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti is a signature dish, along with the Peach Mango Pie, which is made with Philippine mangoes.