LETHBRIDGE -- Exhibition Park and the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization are among major local venues to cancel or postpone events to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The LSCO has decided to close its community centre, suspending all fitness programs and classes, LSCO groups and activities, room rentals and volunteer programs. The dining room has also been closed.

The Seniors Centre says Meals on Wheels will continue to operate as normally as possible, using staff in the kitchen, instead of volunteers. Subsidized Homemaking Services for seniors will also continue to operate as usual, with staff taking precautions recommended by Alberta Health Services.

The organization says it will also continue to provide emotional support and outreach to its client groups.

Exhibition Park has also postponed the annual Lethbridge Home and Garden Show, which was scheduled to start next Wednesday.

“Obviously we are in unprecedented territory with this,” says COO Mike Warkentin. “Home and Garden is one of our signature events and obviously has the greatest impact on the public in terms of attendance. However, that being said, we are currently working on a plan to reach out to all event producers that are coming into the building.”

Warkentin says Exhibition Park hasn’t made a decision on future events such as Whoop Up Days. “We don’t know how it’s going to impact our region and how long this provincial recommendation will be in place for, but we are certainly looking at multiple scenarios right now.”

More than 300 exhibitors usually attend the show. BILD Lethbridge executive officer Bridget Mearns says the event is important for local builders, landscapers, and vendors, “Obviously this is disappointing to see this won’t move forward on the date that it was planned," she said, "but this is about public safety and public health of the vendors and guests that come to Exhibition Park.”

Mearns stressed at this point, they consider it a postponement, and they fully intend to see if they can find another date when the show can be held.

Exhibition Park says it will be working directly with other event planners to determine what’s going to happen going forward.

A host of other activities in Lethbridge has also been postponed or cancelled, including the Lethbridge and District Music and Speech Arts Festival which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. The organizers say they have decided to cancel the entire festival, and further information will be released over the weekend.

Southern Alberta’s largest road race, the upcoming Moonlight Run, has also been called off, and New West Theatre has cancelled the remaining shows of its production Dear Johnny Deere.

The Lethbridge International Film Festival also cancelled showings on the final two days of the festival, which were scheduled for tonight and tomorrow. “When I made the announcement the cancellation last night I think there was a general feeling that this was the right decision,” says Festival spokesperson Trevor Page.

He says since the Festival started Monday, attendance has only been about one-third of what they usually get, “People were self regulating. They were not coming to events where there were lots of people and were exercising good judgement, so I felt this was a good move.”

The Public Library has followed suit, announcing that it is postponing all public programming and external room bookings, until the end of March.

The downtown Library and Crossings Branch will remain open. In a statement, the Public Library says it will continue monitoring the situation, and will follow the advice of local, provincial and federal officials.

The Covid-19 virus is also taking a toll on several major fund raisers, including the Community Foundations Friends of the Foundation Dinner, the Wood’s Homes Benefit Gala and the Volunteer Lethbridge annual Colour Fun Run.

The Kinsmen Club of Lethbridge has also pulled the plug on the annual Mardi Gras Gala, which was scheduled for Saturday night. “Out of abundance of caution we thought that was the most prudent course of action to protect our guests and our city,” says one of the organizers Matt Robertson.

He says the gala is the club’s biggest fund raiser of the year, and was expected to bring in about $50,000.

Robertson says the funds from this event go to support local youth through the Ready, Set, Go! Back to School Fair, “It’s something we are incredibly passionate about, and that need of course hasn’t been diminished in the face of this virus.”

The Kinsmen Club is now planning to organize an online auction to try and raise the money. “We’re very thankful for the support the city has thrown behind us.” Robertson says the Gala was shaping up to be a very successful event, and he’s hoping that will continue under the new format.



