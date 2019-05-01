There is an outpouring of support at City Hall for the family of Barb Clifford, Calgary’s former Chief Returning Officer who passed away at the age of 72.

Clifford originally came to Calgary from Winnipeg in 1991.

She retired from her position as Chief Returning Officer in 2016 after holding the job for 25 years.

Ward 3 councillor Jyoti Gondek says a moment of silence was observed during a committee meeting earlier on Wednesday.

Clifford's family issued the following statement early Wednesday evening:

Sarcastic, witty, ethical, feisty, fashionista, multi-talented, one of the last good old broads are some of the many, many words that would and have been used to describe the amazing Barbara Clifford.

At the young age of 71, Barb passed away on April 30, 2019. Barb was known to many Calgarians as the City of Calgary Returning Officer, running the City of Calgary Elections and Census starting in June of 1990 until her retirement in 2016. After, of course, adding in FOIP and Deputy City Clerk to her duties at the City.

Barb loved learning, starting at the University of Manitoba with a degree in Pharmacy in the 1969. In 1974, she joined the Canadian Armed Forces and was the first Female officer at CFB Calgary. After almost 16 years, she left the Air Force at the Rank of Major and settled in Calgary, where she had moved to in 1985. Even in her retirement from the City, Barb enrolled in Geology and History courses at the University of Calgary, just for fun.

She was also known as a wife, a mother, a dog and cat lover, a shopping diva with a love of shoes, purses, and clothing, a travel companion, and a friend.

Barbara was diagnosed, suddenly with Streptococcal Meningitis on December 15, 2018 and spent the next 135 days fighting vigilantly through many complications until the very end. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, Health Care Aids, PTs, OTs, Unit Clerks, and Janitorial Staff in the South Health Campus ICU, the Foothills Cardiac ICU, ICU Pod B, and Units 37, 36, and 62 for their kindness and professionalism for the past 4 months.

Barb is survived, loved, and remembered by her husband Grant Whitson, daughter Bryndis Whitson, son-in-law Scott Deederly, dog Kolti, cat Paisley, and numerous family and friends across Canada and Iceland.