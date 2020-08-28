LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge's last remaining charter bus line is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carefree Express is closing its doors after 37 years in the transportation business.

“A lot of mixed feelings,” said owner Les Collins. “I think it’s the right decision, but realizing the finality of it has been difficult.”

Collins and his wife Shelly started Carefree Express in 1983. It was the only remaining charter coach line based in Lethbridge.

Their buses were used by high school football, basketball and volleyball teams, Lethbridge minor hockey rep teams, the Coaldale Copperheads, Lomond Lakers and carried baseball players with the Prairie Baseball Academy to games in the United States.

The company also provided buses for Ag tours and senior excursions throughout western Canada and into the U.S.

But once COVID hit, the only calls they got were for cancellations.

“Sports isn't up and running, schools aren't operating tours, so we haven't had any income at all,” said Collins.

He said they were hoping to restart in September, but as time went on, that began looking less and less likely. Collins said there is still no indication when groups will be travelling again, and expenses keep coming in. “We had to make the tough decision to close it.”

“It’s sad this is all coming to an end,” said part-time bus driver Juran Greene. “We lost Greyhound, and we are slowly losing all the bus companies because of COVID.”

Greene said his last bus trip was in March, when he took a group of school kids on a ski trip to Castle Mountain. On Friday he came down to help Collins move his eight buses from their company location in Lethbridge, to a storage yard north of the city.

The buses will remain in storage until they can be sold. “That’s my retirement sitting there, and there’s not much of a market at this point in time,” said Collins.

Collins said the company employed about 20 people, including bus drivers, mechanics, dispatchers and office staff. Most were laid off when business came to a standstill five months ago.

Collins, who has been driving buses for 46 years, said he’ll miss the trips, and visiting with people. “I appreciate the support of Lethbridge and southern Alberta over the years. It has been a good run.”