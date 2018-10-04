A 40-year-old man from Longview faces 10 charges following a Tuesday morning incident north of Airdrie where an RCMP SUV was rammed by a stolen truck.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Airdrie RCMP responded to a field near the intersection of Township Road 273A and Dickson Stevenson Trail following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The 2005 Ford Super Duty was determined to be stolen and the driver rammed the stolen truck into the passenger side of the RCMP unit during a getaway attempt. An officer was standing near the police vehicle and jumped out of the way to avoid being struck. The RCMP member was not injured.

The suspect vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed and RCMP gave chase before calling off the pursuit due to poor driving conditions.

The truck and an attached flat deck trailer had been stolen from a location in Calgary on Monday. Tthe trailer was not with the truck at the time of the ramming and was found abandoned on Tuesday afternoon.

The stolen pickup truck was located unoccupied near CrossIron Mills the following day. A search of the mall led police to the suspect and he was apprehended following a brief foot chase. A search of the truck resulted in the seizure of a number of stolen items.

RCMP credit the work of CrossIron Mills security for assisting with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Robert Fox of Longview faces a number of charges including:

Assault with a weapon

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursue by police

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fox remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 9.