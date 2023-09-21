Lose a bank envelope full of money? Lethbridge police may have it

The Lethbridge police want to hear from a person who misplaced a lot of cash.

On Sept. 5, a woman discovered a bank envelope containing a large amount of money under her windshield wiper while her vehicle was parked in a lot along the 400 block of Scenic Drive South.

There was no note or explanation about what the money was for, and attempts to identify the owner have failed.

To claim the money, proof of ownership is required, police say. The owner will have to confirm the exact amount of money as well as the financial institution the bank envelope came from.

It's the second time in a year someone lost an envelope full of cash. Last November, someone found a bank envelope full of money lying in a snowbank at the northeast corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street South. No word on whether that money was ever returned to its rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police Property and Exhibition Unit at 403-330-5009. Reference file 23055110.