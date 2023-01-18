Lose some money? The Lethbridge police may have found it

The Lethbridge police are looking for someone who lost a lot of cash, because they may have it.

On November 11, 2022, a man found a bank envelope full of money lying in the snow at the northeast corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street S.

There was no deposit slip or receipt or any other information that could identify who the money belonged to, so the person turned it into the Lethbridge police.

Police are seeking the owner of the money, but proof of ownership is required. The person will have to confirm how much money was in the envelope and what financial institution the envelope came from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge Police Service property and exhibits unit at 403-330-5009.