Lose your tractor? Alberta RCMP found this one abandoned in a gravel pit
Olds RCMP are looking for help identifying the owner of a tractor found abandoned in a gravel pit.
The tractor, a Massey Ferguson 270, has a cab and front-end loader attached.
RCMP said it was found near Wimborne, Alta.
Mounties are asking anyone with information on who owns the tractor or how it came to be in the gravel pit to contact them by calling 403-556-3323.
Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
The hamlet of Wimborne is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
