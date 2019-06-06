Police in Lethbridge are hoping to return a number of recovered keys and fobs to their rightful owners.

A man was stopped early Thursday after allegedly breaking into a number of vehicles in the neighbourhood of Copperwood, in the southwest corner of the city.

A search turned up a number of keys and fobs.

Anyone missing keys or fobs can go to the Lethbridge Police Service station and view a photo book to claim them.

Lethbridge police can be reached at 403-227-2210.