Lost your keys in Lethbridge? Police may have them
Police in Lehtbridge are looking to return a number of keys and fobs, similar to the one shown in this file photo, which were found during the search of a suspect early Thursday.
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 6:58AM MDT
Police in Lethbridge are hoping to return a number of recovered keys and fobs to their rightful owners.
A man was stopped early Thursday after allegedly breaking into a number of vehicles in the neighbourhood of Copperwood, in the southwest corner of the city.
A search turned up a number of keys and fobs.
Anyone missing keys or fobs can go to the Lethbridge Police Service station and view a photo book to claim them.
Lethbridge police can be reached at 403-227-2210.