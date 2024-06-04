Lots of sunshine in the forecast for Calgary as the week progresses

It will still be a little windy at times on Wednesday – just not as windy as the 60 km/h wind gusts we had on Tuesday in Calgary.

Wednesday, expect 30-40 km/h gusts and the same high of 19 C, with lots of sun.

And while the Pincher Creek, Lethbridge to Medicine Hat areas had gusts over 80 km/h on Tuesday, it will gust closer to 60 km/h for Wednesday.

In Calgary, expect lots of sunshine this week.

Temperatures will bump into the low 20s for Thursday and Friday, then the mid-20s for the weekend.