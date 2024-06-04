CALGARY
Calgary

Lots of sunshine in the forecast for Calgary as the week progresses

Share

It will still be a little windy at times on Wednesday – just not as windy as the 60 km/h wind gusts we had on Tuesday in Calgary.

Wednesday, expect 30-40 km/h gusts and the same high of 19 C, with lots of sun.

And while the Pincher Creek, Lethbridge to Medicine Hat areas had gusts over 80 km/h on Tuesday, it will gust closer to 60 km/h for Wednesday.

In Calgary, expect lots of sunshine this week.

Temperatures will bump into the low 20s for Thursday and Friday, then the mid-20s for the weekend.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feature Report

Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Edmonton

Lethbridge

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Saskatoon

Regina

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News