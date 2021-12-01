Lottery tickets aren't for kids, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis says

As parents are looking for gift ideas for their difficult-to-please youngsters, the provincial government says some quick ideas have been illegal for minors to buy for more than 30 years.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) says it is launching an initiative to help Albertans understand that scratch tickets should never be purchased for anyone under 18 years old.

The awareness campaign, which begins Dec. 1 and runs to the 25, will use social media to share the message, the province says.

Officials say research indicates the earlier that individuals start to gamble, the more likely it is for them to develop gambling problems later in life.

"Our Minors' Awareness campaign is designed to educate gift givers and lottery retailers, reminding them that lottery tickets are not a suitable gift for children," said Kandice Machado, AGLC's president and CEO, in a statement. 'The province’s lottery industry and the general public are key partners in preventing underage gambling among Alberta's youth."

The Alberta government first introduced lottery products in 1975 and, since then, minors have been excluded from purchasing or cashing tickets.

The AGLC also has a variety of programs designed to help those with gambling addictions and support responsible gaming.

"If you or someone you know may require additional gambling support, contact the Alberta Health Services Addiction Line at 1-866-332-2322," AGLC says.