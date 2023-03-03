Loutitt predicted double ski jump title while recovering from broken foot

Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt is talking about the immense challenges she overcame to win the women's World Cup Ski Jump Championship.

Loutitt became only the second ski jumper in history to win both the world junior championship and a world championship, completing the task Wednesday at a World Cup event in Slovenia.

She joined Norway's Tommy Inga-Brittson, who did it back in 1995.

Loutitt won the world title with an amazing second jump.

The 19-year-old said she set a goal to win both while recovering from a broken foot.

"I was saying this six months ago, sitting in a physio[therapy] office with a broken foot," Loutitt said. "I said I was going to be the first woman to win both world juniors and senior worlds.

Ok Ale take it easy world champion @Ale_Loutitt pic.twitter.com/VYYZ8eeQOF — Mackenzie (@MackenskiBC) March 1, 2023

"But you know, my physio [therapist] is looking at my broken foot and she's going 'yeah, if you can walk, then sure you could [win both] while laughing – and you know, obviously she believed that I could as long as I was healthy.

Alexandria Loutitt's second jump in Slovenia, on Feb. 26, 2023 that won her the World Cup

"When I was looking at that, I was like, 'yeah, it's not impossible' and everybody else is like, 'You're absolutely insane! – you know, go for it, but you're absolutely crazy!'"

Loutitt and other members of her team, including fellow Calgarian Abigail Strate, had to move to Slovenia to train, because of a lack of ski jumping facilities in Canada.