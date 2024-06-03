'Love you guys': Calgary cinema gets praise from Patton Oswalt

American actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is praising a Calgary movie theatre.

Oswalt posted a gallery of pictures of the Globe Cinema on Sunday, likening it to the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.

"Just found a little slice of heaven in Calgary," he posted.

"It’s dingy, it’s gloomy — it’s PERFECT. Non-stop new, fringe, and classic cult cinema. Lumpy seats, mostly-empty auditoriums on a Saturday afternoon."

The actor says he visited the Globe on Saturday afternoon to watch The Last Stop in Yuma County and then returned the following day to view the John Waters classic Pink Flamingos.

The Instagram post also featured a selfie of a happy Oswalt inside an empty theatre.

"Thank you, @globecinema_yyc — for your charming concession stand, your showcasing of indie game designers (you can play as-yet-unreleased games from local designers for FREE!) and your weird, midnight-movies-for-matinee programming style. Breakfast for dinner for sprocket fiends like me. I love you guys," he said.

The Globe Cinema responded to his post, thanking Oswalt for coming by.

"So stoked we could make it happen," the theatre said.

Oswalt is the host of a new game show called The 1% Club, which premieres on Fox on June 3.