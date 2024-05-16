CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for serious crash

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road after a serious crash west of Calgary.

    The collision happened on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242, leaving the area impassable.

    "It is expected that traffic will be diverted for some time while RCMP investigate," said a Thursday news release. "RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible."

    This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available... 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News