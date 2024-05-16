Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for serious crash

RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road after a serious crash west of Calgary.

The collision happened on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242, leaving the area impassable.

"It is expected that traffic will be diverted for some time while RCMP investigate," said a Thursday news release. "RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible."

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available...