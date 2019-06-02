A basketball fan won his way to see the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and all he had to do was get his hands on the right ball.

Organizers of a Toronto Raptors fan event held a special sort of draw for tickets to an NBA Final game on Sunday.

It was held in five Canadian cities, including Calgary, and involved 100 participants all picking out one numbered ball.

Random numbers were selected and prizes were handed out to the people who'd picked out the right ones.

A grand prize, which included plane tickets and game tickets to an upcoming game, was also handed out.

Calgary's winner, who was actually just visiting from Montreal, was overjoyed at his luck, but still hasn't decided on who he'll bring with him.

"Maybe my friends from Montreal," said Annan Cui.

Cui has been in Canada for about four years and the Raptors have always been his favourite team.

The Toronto Raptors meet the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 at 6 p.m. MT on Sunday.