Luge Canada claims WinSport's sliding track funds to day lodge expansion

Frustrated officials with Luge Canada say WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.

The sliding organization says the $25 million track restoration was scheduled to begin in 2020, but the project was temporarily shelved due to a funding shortfall as the commitments from the provincial and federal levels of government only equated to $17 million.

Luge Canada says WinSport has since reallocated the province's $10 million contribution from the sliding track project to the day lodge expansion project without notifying the sliding groups.

"WinSport has repeatedly reassured Canada’s sliding sports of its commitment to secure the additional funds required to complete the restoration project," said Luge Canada in a statement issued Thursday. "WinSport has not communicated its decision to move (the) existing provincial funds to other projects before Tuesday's media conference.

"Removing the track from Calgary’s legacy of Olympic venues puts the future of our sport in Canada at serious risk."

Luge Canada says WinSport's decision removes "the critical resources required for our youth to discover, develop and excel in Olympic sliding sport" as well as what was "a major revenue generator for Calgary's economy" as the track hosted world cup and world championships each year with global exposure.

On Tuesday, WinSport announced plans to expand the day lodge, a 35-year-old facility, as a cost of upward of $43 million. The project is expected to begin in 2023 with the federal government contributing $17.5 million and the province providing $17.4 million.

CTV News has reached out to WinSport regarding Luge Canada's claims but has yet to receive a response.