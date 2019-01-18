While it sounds a lot more like a rock band, a super blood wolf moon is an astronomical phenomena that’s not to be missed.

On Sunday night, starting at about 8:30 p.m., Calgarians will be able to witness the alignment of the moon, the sun and the Earth for the first time in 2019, provided that the skies are all clear.

Experts say while we were able to watch a lunar eclipse last year, this time it’s even more special.

“The moon is going to be passing through the Earth’s shadow,” says Don Hladiuk with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. “We have this wonderful alignment; the sun, the Earth and the moon. The moon is passing through the Earth’s shadow on Sunday night. It gives it the bloody colour or the coppery red colour.”

The ‘wolf’ part of the classification comes from Indigenous culture, referring to the first full moon in January.

Starting at half past eight, the shadow will start to encroach on the moon, with the body in full eclipse by about 9:45 p.m.

“62 minutes of totality; that’s a big deal. To be in the Earth’s shadow and to see this reddish glow,” Hladiuk says.

While the moon is fully covered, he says viewers will be able to see a lot of different things they normally couldn’t during a regular full moon.

“Over to the lower left of the moon, by several lunar diameters, is M-44 or the ‘Beehive’ star cluster. So you don’t need a telescope, all you need is to look up with a light telephoto lens and you will see this beautiful, jewel-like star cluster next to this very dim moon.”

Hladiuk says Sunday’s show will be the last one for some time, so he encourages everyone to go out and try to get a look.

“It is somewhat rare for the moon to pass through the shadow and to be so well placed for North and South America.”

Hladiuk says the best part about the event is the reddish glow that he says resembles the sunrises and sunsets of the whole world, coming all at once.

“I think the reddish colour is very romantic in the sense that you’re seeing sunlight that’s being bent around the edge of the Earth. There are shorter wavelengths getting absorbed by the Earth’s atmosphere, but the longer wavelengths are going through, bending around and providing this glow.”

The next total lunar eclipse won't be until May 2021.

As for full-moon supermoons, this will be the first of three this year. The upcoming supermoon will be about 222,000 miles (357,300 kilometres) away. The Feb. 19 supermoon will be a bit closer and the one on March 20 will be the farthest.

For those interested in more information or want to have the best chance at the perfect view, they can try the Rothney Observatory. The facility, located southwest of Calgary, will be holding a special public viewing event from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the organization's website.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane and The Associated Press)