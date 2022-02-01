Lunar New Year celebration scaled back in Calgary, restaurants busy

Lunar or Chinese New Year is a global celebration focussed on achieving prosperity however the pandemic has forced festivities in Calgary's Chinatown to be scaled back for another year.

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre typically arranges for performances, martial arts exhibitions, traditional lion or dragon dance, and a Chinese New Year market but in deference to the pandemic, organizers opted for outdoors displays instead in 2022.

Tony Wong, president of the centre, is encouraging people to view an outdoor display of lanterns depicting the 12 creatures or signs of the Chinese zodiac.

There are also lanterns in the shapes of popular Chinese vegetables.

"These are some of the things that you can do in Chinatown without social interaction," said Wong.

2022 is the year of the Tiger, which he says is a good sign for another pandemic year.

The tiger ice sculpture is the part of the Lunar New Year festival, and is located on 2nd Ave SE

"The tiger being the king of the jungle is believed to be courageous, aggressive, strong and powerful."

Chinatown restaurants experienced a rush of customers on Tuesday, capping off nearly two years of challenges since the coronavirus began spreading in early 2020.

"We've been in the pandemic for two years and we actually are seeing a lot of merchants in Chinatown have persevered for the past two years and they have done really well," said Grace Su, chair of the Chinatown business improvement area.

"2022 is probably going to be a turning point," she added.

SMALL GATHERINGS IN 2022

Large banquets could not happen this year amid capacity limits on indoor gather,ings however Alberta's public health restrictions allow restaurants to serve traditional dishes.

"For what we can do (with) small gatherings, it's (an important) time for business, it's a very important time of the year," said Su.

Ward 7 Councillor Terry Wong dined at the Silver Dragon on Tuesday, and visited with Chinatown community leaders.

One is the exterior of the Silver Dragon restaurant on 3rd Ave SE

"The Chinese community has always celebrated Chinese New Year and we want to get this across to everyone across the city, Chinatown is the centre place or the hub of Chinese culture, but it's not the only place," said Wong.

Traditional lion dancers perform through some Chinatown streets at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.