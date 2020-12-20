Advertisement
Machete found in vehicle during traffic stop, driver arrested: RCMP
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:11PM MST
Andrew Hall, from Taber, was arrested by Lethbridge police on Saturday. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a 39-year-old man from Taber has been arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday.
Officials say a suspicious vehicle was stopped at about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North on Dec. 19.
The driver, Andrew Hall, 39, was arrested for multiple breaches of a release order. A search of the vehicle discovered a machete, Airsoft handgun, bear spray and more than $3,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Hall has been charged with:
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Mischief under $5,000 (damage to a police vehicle)
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
- Four counts of failure to comply with a release order
He was remanded into custody and is expected in court Dec. 21.
