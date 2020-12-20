CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a 39-year-old man from Taber has been arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officials say a suspicious vehicle was stopped at about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North on Dec. 19.

The driver, Andrew Hall, 39, was arrested for multiple breaches of a release order. A search of the vehicle discovered a machete, Airsoft handgun, bear spray and more than $3,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Hall has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Mischief under $5,000 (damage to a police vehicle)

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order

He was remanded into custody and is expected in court Dec. 21.