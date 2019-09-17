Machete, knife and drugs seized near Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police seized a machete, top, and a knife, from a man near the Supervised Consumption Site. (Lethbridge police)
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 12:48PM MDT
Lethbridge police have charged a man with weapons and drug offences after finding a machete stuffed into his pants, along with a knife, near the Supervised Consumption Site in the southern Alberta city.
Officers were called to the area about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday for reports of several men passing around a machete.
Police found a man matching one of the descriptions a short distance away and he was found to have a machete stuffed into his pants, along with a knife. Police also seized drugs.
Shane Garrett Williams, 37, of Standoff, is charged with two counts of possession of weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and breach of probation.