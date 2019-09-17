Lethbridge police have charged a man with weapons and drug offences after finding a machete stuffed into his pants, along with a knife, near the Supervised Consumption Site in the southern Alberta city.

Officers were called to the area about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday for reports of several men passing around a machete.

Police found a man matching one of the descriptions a short distance away and he was found to have a machete stuffed into his pants, along with a knife. Police also seized drugs.

Shane Garrett Williams, 37, of Standoff, is charged with two counts of possession of weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and breach of probation.