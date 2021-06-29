CALGARY -- A machine caught fire in southeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.

911 operators received a number of calls shortly after 3 p.m. about a fire at the 1200 block of 58 Avenue S.E.

The first caller was an employee of the industrial manufacturing company located in the building, who told the operator that one of their machines was on fire.

The alarm activated, and all employees evacuated the building.

Upon arrival, fire crews could see growing quantities of smoke and fire coming from the rooftop exhaust canopy.

Attacking the flames from the interior and rooftop, fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No employees or fire fighters were injured. Investigators are trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.