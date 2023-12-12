MacKinnon nets winner as Avalanche rally to burn Flames 6-5
Nathan MacKinnon scored with 4:30 remaining to complete Colorado's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 6-5 on Monday night.
Trailing 5-3 entering the final period, Ross Colton scored with 8:40 remaining and Mikko Rantanen tied it up with 6:29 left.
MacKinnon scored the winner on a breakaway after Rantanen delivered a long pass to Valeri Nichushkin who dished it over to MacKinnon in stride.
The goal by MacKinnon spoiled a big game by Nazem Kadri, who had a goal, assist and a roughing penalty against his former team.
Ivan Prosvetov took over in net for Alexandar Georgiev in the third period and stopped all 11 shots he faced. Colorado improved to 2-2 on its homestand.
The Flames used a four-goal second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead heading into the third period. It didn't hold. Calgary pulled goaltender Dan Vladar for an extra skater in the waning seconds but couldn't tie it.
Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich also had goals for the Flames against a mistake-prone Colorado defence.
Tomas Tatar scored his first goal in a Colorado sweater after being signed in September, Cale Makar added a power-play goal and Ben Meyers, just called up from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, knocked in another.
Makar scored his 73rd career goal to move into sole possession of second place on the franchise's all-time goals list for defencemen. He's two away from tying Tyson Barrie's mark.
MacKinnon had an assist on Makar's goal and extended his point streak to 12 games. It's the sixth point streak of a dozen games or more in his career.
Kadri had quite a night against a team he was with for three seasons. He gave the Flames an early 1-0 lead with his 250th career goal in the first period and then helped tie it up at 2-apiece in the second with a pass that Mangiapane knocked in.
He rankled Georgiev, too, who pushed Kadri after a play down low. Kadri didn't back down and both drew penalties, with Ryan Johansen serving the one for Georgiev.
Prosvetov took over for Georgiev. Georgiev allowed five goals on 22 shots.
Kadri said after the morning skate that memories of helping the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup title instantly flood back whenever he enters Ball Arena. He took a moment to glance up at the banners the team won while in Denver.
Colton fired up the Flames 15 seconds into the game when he delivered a hit on Chris Tanev that sent the Calgary defenceman into the boards. Tanev didn't return.
UP NEXT
Flames: At Vegas on Tuesday as part of a three-game road trip.
Avalanche: Close out a five-game homestand Wednesday against Buffalo.
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
