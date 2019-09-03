

CTV News Calgary





A blue ribbon panel created by the United Conservative Party is scheduled to release its report Tuesday advising the provincial government on ways to keep its campaign promises without raising taxes.

The findings of the MacKinnon panel, chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, will help form Alberta's fall budget that is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

MacKinnon and Travis Toews, Alberta's finance minister, are scheduled to speak at Tuesday's announcement in Calgary that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. A livestream will be available here.