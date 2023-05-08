Macleod Trail crash leaves woman in life-threatening condition

Calgary police are asking drivers to send them any dash-cam footage they may have of a three-vehicle crash on Macleod Trail on Monday that seriously injured a woman.

The collision happened near Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. around 3:50 p.m.

Police say a silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan was in the right-hand southbound lane when it hit the rear-end of a 2022 Hyundai Kona, causing the Hyundai to veer right onto an embankment and crash into a light standard.

"The impact with the light standard caused the Hyundai to roll down the concrete embankment for the Canyon Meadows overpass, where it came to rest in the far-right lane of southbound Macleod Trail S.E., facing east," said police in a Tuesday news release.

After hitting the Hyundai, the Volkswagen continued southbound and hit a second vehicle, a red 2022 Nissan Rogue.

The 59-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The 69-year-old man driving the Volkswagen and the 61-year-old woman in the Nissan were treated for minor injuries on scene, police said.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail to be closed for several hours between Lake Fraser Gate and Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs are not considered factors.

Anyone with footage or information on the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.