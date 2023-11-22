CALGARY
Calgary

    • Macleod Trail partially closed due to crash involving cyclist

    Calgary police shut down a section of Macleod Trail on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a driver. Calgary police shut down a section of Macleod Trail on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a driver.

    A cyclist has been hurt in a crash on Macleod Trail near Shawville Boulevard S.W., police said Wednesday.

    Calgary police told CTV News that officers were called to the scene at about 7 a.m.

    They say a cyclist was hit by a passing vehicle and was seriously injured.

    According to YYC Transportation, the southbound lanes of Macleod were closed for the collision.

    The pedestrian, an adult, was sent to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, EMS told CTV News.

    Police say Macleod Trail remains closed at Canyon Meadows Boulevard.

