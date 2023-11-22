Macleod Trail partially closed due to crash involving cyclist

A cyclist has been hurt in a crash on Macleod Trail near Shawville Boulevard S.W., police said Wednesday.

Calgary police told CTV News that officers were called to the scene at about 7 a.m.

They say a cyclist was hit by a passing vehicle and was seriously injured.

According to YYC Transportation, the southbound lanes of Macleod were closed for the collision.

The pedestrian, an adult, was sent to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, EMS told CTV News.

Police say Macleod Trail remains closed at Canyon Meadows Boulevard.