Macleod Trail shut down at 46th Avenue S.W. due to single-vehicle crash
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 1:04PM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 1:08PM MDT
One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Macleod Trail.
CALGARY -- Macleod Trail was closed in both directions at 46th Avenue S.W. Monday morning as emergency crews dealt with a single-vehicle crash.
A vehicle collided with a light pole, knocking it off its base, just before noon, sending the driver, and lone occupant, to hospital in serious condition.
No other details are available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.