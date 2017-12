Santa Claus and his elves made a pre-Christmas appearance in Calgary as they visited hundreds of homes and delivered gifts to families facing challenges.

Volunteers with the Magic of Christmas filled Calgary Transit buses with toys and gifts designated for the hundreds of families selected to participate in the program.

“It started about 4:30 this morning, getting all prepped up, and the buses started rolling in about 6:30,” said Allan Reid, president of The Magic of Christmas. “Since then, we’ve been sending out about two buses every hour. Each bus visits, I believe it’s about, 15 or 16 families. When it’s all said and done, we’ll have moved 40 transit buses through here and delivered to just over 600 families.”

The gifts were all donated to the initiative and Reid says the number of people who volunteered to help out exceeded this year’s need.

“Everybody is, 100 per cent, a volunteer,” explained Reid. “Nobody gets paid here. This year we had 1160 volunteers sign up for about 800 spots. It just shows the love that everybody has for the program.”

The Magic of Christmas started in 1983 and has grown considerably, from 200 families to 600 families, in the six years that Reid has been involved. Reid says the selected families all face challenges, be it financial or emotional.

“We have a lot of families that are going through a difficult diagnosis or a family member has passed away,” said Reid. “We’re there just to give them the hugs and showing that somebody cares and is willing to listen and sing some songs.”

One of the families who were surprised by Santa and the Magic of Christmas elves on Christmas Eve was Cindy Couture and her granddaughter Lucy.

“It’s been a pretty rough year so having them come and bring gifts is actually really nice,” said Couture. “Some of the stuff, I could never afford that.”

Couture said she was appreciative of the toys Santa left for Lucy and the electric frying pan that was left for her. “It makes me very, very happy to see Lucy so happy. She’s everything, she’s my life.”

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe