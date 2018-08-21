Shoppers and staff of a snowboard and skateboard shop in the Banff townsite found themselves in the company of a startled bird that struggled to make a clean getaway.

A magpie casually entered the main doors of Unlimited Skate and Snow on Saturday but its attempt to leave the shop a short time later was thwarted by a panel of glass. The bird began flapping its wings and knocking over merchandise after its effort to fly through a closed window proved unsuccessful.

As staff members watched the chaotic scene from behind the counter, a customer came to the bird’s rescue. The woman picked up the magpie and walked the bird out of the shop.

“It’s not every day that we get a magpie flying through here, knocking things off the shelf,” explained Tyler Parker, a Unlimited Skate and Snow employee. “It happened so quickly that I think the initial reaction was to be scared. By the time they had their wits about them, the bird was gone.”

Staff members have placed a sign on the door politely requesting that other birds don’t follow suit. The store has hosted other unannounced animals in the past. “Apparently there’s been some rogue squirrels and some other animals that wander in every once in a while.”

Management is planning to host a staff meeting to discuss a potential magpie policy. The Good Samaritan was offered a free pair of sunglasses as a reward for freeing the bird.

With files from CTV’s Brenna Rose