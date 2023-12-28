CALGARY
    • Magrath man killed in crash near Coalhurst, Alta.

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

    RCMP say a man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a transport truck on Highway 3.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highway 3 near Highway 509, at 6:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Officials said a semi truck and an SUV were involved in the crash and the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead.

    The victim was a 78-year-old man from Magrath.

    RCMP are investigating the circumstances of the crash but found the truck was slowing down to turn left when it was struck from behind by the SUV.

    The transport truck driver was not hurt.

    Coalhurst is located approximately 10 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

