Major crimes unit investigating after 55-year-old man discovered dead on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating following the death of a 55-year-old man on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

Friday morning at about 7 a.m., Stoney Nakoda RCMP were called to a residence in response to reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 55-year-old deceased man.

The death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.