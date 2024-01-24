Major water-main break leaves Banff's south side without water

A major water-main break has occurred at the Bow River Bridge in Banff.

The Banff Fire Department and Banff Water Services were responding Wednesday evening, and said the south side of the destination town was without water.

Officials said water on the ground and emergency operations were making it unsafe.

They asked that people keep their distance where possible.

"Please stay away from the area and avoid walking, cycling or driving around Cave Avenue, Spray Avenue and Banff Avenue, due to water on surface and emergency operations underway," officials said in a notice.

"Please obey RCMP traffic directions and be extremely cautious around workers.

"Avoid driving or walking on streets or sidewalks with water cover due to hidden holes, objects and other hazards."

As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the south side of Banff remained without water and crews continued working.

"Crews have stopped supply to the water main break at the south end of Bow River Bridge, preventing discharge," the Town of Banff said on social media.

"Water supply remains cut off to some areas of the south side."

"Avoid driving in area of Banff Ave at Cave/Spray Ave, except residents."