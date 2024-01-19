Majority of Lethbridge business owners optimistic entering 2024: survey

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

About two-thirds of business owners in Lethbridge are optimistic about what 2024 has in store, according to results from this year’s Brighter Together Survey.

The survey, conducted by Economic Development Lethbridge, the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Lethbridge BTZ collects data from businesses in and around Lethbridge to see how 2023 was and what is anticipated for 2024.

“We opened during the pandemic so we found it was a normal year business-wise and we were very well supported,” said Penny Warris, co-owner of Analog Books.

“We were very happy with the outcome of this past year.”

The results show that 66 per cent or two-thirds of respondents to the survey expressed a favourable outlook for the next six to 12 months.

Warris is one of those respondents who feel optimistic about the future but says that feeling doesn’t come without some concerns.

“We have more people coming through the store and spending a little bit less,” Warris said.

“So, what's happening is we're having more people, which is fantastic, but we're working harder to meet up with more people, doing that for smaller dollar value, so it's kept us really all on our toes.”

The report shows 56 per cent of businesses saw moderate or substantial growth in business over the past year.

However, 70 per cent of businesses also expect to see a rise in operational costs.

“Whether businesses looking for help workforce, labour, talent attraction, that was still the number one area where they're looking for support,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

“So, we have to rethink some of our programs, we'll look at how we can adjust to meet those needs.”

Businesses say the city's biggest strengths include the quality of life, proximity to complimentary industries and a collaborative environment.

The biggest locational challenges to doing business in Lethbridge are utility costs, municipal tax environment and ease of permitting and regulatory procedures.

Lewington says the biggest obstacles are rising costs of inputs, rising interest rates and the cost of labour.

“So looking for help acquiring employees, looking for help with (the) HR process, which is interesting because in the survey the results, in terms of what businesses are concerned about, was all cost-related,” Lewington explained.

“For the first time ever since we've done the survey, workforce wasn't in the top three in terms of business concerns.”

Lewington added each year the survey asks the same questions to make it easier to compare results to previous years.

Warris knows it's different for every business, she's looking to turn the page to another strong year.

“I’m sure 2024 is going to be a year to read books just like 2023 was so there's a lot of new stuff coming down the pipe that way, too,” Warris said.

The full results from the Brighter Together Survey can be found on the Economic Development Lethbridge website.