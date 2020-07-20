CALGARY -- The YMCA of Calgary has reopened the doors of most of its facilities to the public for the first time since closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff have been cleaning and preparing in an effort to meet the highest standard of health and safety since the province announced its phase two openings effective June 12, a stage that included recreation centres.



There will be a three-step process before visitors are permitted access:

Sign a waiver online

Book an appointment for the YMCA you want to visit

Undergo a three question health screening

All members of the YMCA and anyone wanting to enter the facilities are asked to wear a mask where social distancing is not possible. Face masks will be available for purchase.

Everyone attending a YMCA are asked to follow the guidelines for each area for their safety and the safety of others.

Some amenities will be closed until further notice including hot tubs, steam rooms and water fountains. Visitors will be permitted to bring their own bottle to refill at water stations.

The South Health Campus YMCA will remain closed until further notice by Alberta Health Services. SHC members are welcomed to use the nearby YMCA facilities in Brookfield or Seton.





More information can be found at YMCA Calgary