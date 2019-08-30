A handful of families got a chance to have McMahon Stadium to themselves Friday afternoon while they watched members of the Calgary Stampeders practice.

The special event is a partnership between Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta and the Calgary Stampeders that has been going strong for more than 10 years.

Emerson Basaraba didn’t want to miss out. He attended practice with his family.

“It’s very interesting and awesome that they can do this and that places like this allow it and that gives us some family time,” said Basaraba.

The 12-year-old and his 16-year-old brother both have a condition called Friedreich’s Ataxia which is a disease that causes difficulty walking, loss of sensation of arms and legs and impairs speech.

Basaraba’s father Toby said it’s a terminally ill condition and each sibling has different complications.

“It’s kind of nice because they can go on the journey together and stuff like that and they can confide in each other with what’s going on with them.”

The Basaraba family said it’s important to be able to attend an event like the Stampeders practice so they can have a chance to be in a happy, positive atmosphere with other children who can relate to them.

“The families love this day, " said Kim Anthony, CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Alberta. "They look forward to it for a year .. after today we’ll get emails and calls asking when is the next one.”

Make-A-Wish families also had a chance to visit the Stampeders locker room, where they got to meet the players for autographs, including Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who is expected to return to action in the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton after an eight week absence with an arm injury.

“The most important part is realizing all these kids came out to see you. I think you really need to make a huge effort to show them how excited you are and how lucky we are to be able to meet them,” said Mitchell.