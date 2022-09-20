Classes have been cancelled at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology for Sept. 30, but workers are still expected to come in, a workers' union says.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) says the school has instructed its workers that they will be working on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation this year – a day that was declared a statutory holiday by the Trudeau government.

Officials call the move "a reversal of its approach last year."

"Even though classes have been cancelled on Sept. 30 so students can engage fully in the national day, workers are being instructed to come to work. It makes no sense," said Bobby-Joe Borodey, AUPE vice-president, who is also chair of the union's human rights committee.

Borodey says the institution took its time in 2021 before it brought the statutory holiday into effect and worries the same situation might be taking place this year.

"AUPE members have been told they can attend truth and reconciliation events, but those events have to be approved by managers and members must be at work before and after the events," said Borodey.

Furthermore, Borodey says the school is ignoring consultation from its own Indigenous stakeholders.

"Those stakeholders said they wanted people to 'use the day,' not a tiny part of the day. SAIT, it seems, thinks truth and reconciliation can be achieved in an hour or so."

AUPE says it wants SAIT to reconsider its decision and allow all employees at the school to have the day off – the same as students.

CTV News has reached out to SAIT for comment on the issue AUPE raised.