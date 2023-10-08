Maltais, Canmore's Connor Howe mine more gold at Canadian long-track speedskating championships

Valérie Maltais and Connor Howe had the golden touch in their respective 1,500-metre races on the third day of the Canadian long-track speedskating championships on Saturday.

Maltais, of La Baie, Que., won the women's title — besting a field of 23 skaters — with a time of 1:55.60. It was the 33-year-old Maltais's third medal in Calgary, having already won gold in the 3,000 and silver in the 5,000.

Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa, Ont., added silver (1:56.16) to a medal haul that that already included gold in the 5,000 and silver in the 3,000.

Beatrice Lamarche of Quebec City claimed bronze (1:59.08).

In the men's event, Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to his second gold of the competition in a time of 1:43.16. Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, of Sherbrooke, Que., secured silver (1:43.82), and David La Rue, of Saint-Lambert, Que., earned the bronze (1:44.66).

Howe's victory followed his win in the 1,000 and a silver-medal finish in the 5,000.

The championships conclude on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.