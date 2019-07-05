Man accidentally shoots himself at firing range in Rocky View County
Police say a man in his 40s was taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 6:45AM MDT
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital Thursday night after accidentally shooting himself at a firing range.
Police say the man was hit in the calf after his gun went off while he was re-holstering it.
It happened at a shooting range on Range Road 285 in Rocky View County.
The man was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.